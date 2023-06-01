Lucy | Pet of the Week

Lucy is the best girl! She aims to please. She has no idea what personal space actually means and would ride around in your pocket as long as she is next to you. She is getting better about walking on a leash but will need a little work to perfect her leash manners. She plays well with the other dogs in her foster home. Lucy is a snuggler and very laid back. Lucy loves Kongs filled with peanut butter and would love a yard to run and play.

Lucy is six months old and weighs 52 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $300. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. Lucy is currently in a foster home. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.