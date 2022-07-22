Zachary D. Wheat | Obituary

Zachary D. Wheat, 29, of Waterloo, died July 21, 2022, comfortably at his home in Fults. He was born April 23, 1993, in St. Louis.

He was an FFA Alumni Lifetime Member and a member of Waterloo Sportsman’s Club. He worked in the Waterloo School District’s maintenance department.

He loved the outdoors and realized life’s questions could always be answered by either fishing, hunting, or simply enjoying nature.

To some, he was a man of few words but to those that knew him best he always had an opinion to share. He was a hard worker and said he would rest when his time on earth was done. Throughout his cancer journey he always saw it as a hill to climb, even if he stumbled, he kept going. His strong, fighting spirit is what kept him going.

He is survived by his fiance Kelly R. Mehner; parents Steve and Mary (nee Schreder) Wheat; brother Avery Wheat; paternal grandmother Jean Wheat; furever friend Petey; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Zachary was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Michael H. and Delores Schreder; paternal grandfather David Wheat; and cousin Brent Roever.

Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. July 24 and 8-9:30 a.m. July 25 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. July 25 at Immaculate Conception Church in Madonnaville with Msgr. Dennis Schaefer officiating.

Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Madonnaville.