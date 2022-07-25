Patricia A. Francescon | Obituary

Patricia Ann Francescon (nee Kowalis), 86, of Waterloo, died July 22, 2022, in St. Louis. She was born Jan. 15, 1936, in Johnston City.

She is survived by her husband Donald W. Francescon; children Brenda (Frank) Hunter, Donald (Tracey) Francescon and Anthony (Kathy) Francescon; grandchildren Erica, Chris, Alex, Donald (Allison), Thomas and John; great-grandchildren; brother George “Mike” (Linda) Kowalis; nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Anna (nee Bennett) Kowalis.

Visitation is 11 a.m. until time of service July 30 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. July 30 at the funeral home with Deacon Tom Helfrich officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Ss. Peter & Paul Church.