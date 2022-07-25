Helen R. Tevebaugh | Obituary

Helen R. Tevebaugh (nee Jackson), 88, of Fults, died July 24, 2022, in St. Louis. She was born May 2, 1934, in Paragould, Ark.

She was a member of Royal Neighbors – Rock Island, an avid bingo player, and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children Danny (Fran) Jackson, Jim (Lynn) Jackson, Jim Tevebaugh and Jeanice Minemann; numerous grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Glenita (Al) Poswojski; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband John E. Tevebaugh Sr.; son John Tebebaugh Jr.; parents Fletcher and Pearl (nee Eads) Jackson; brothers; and sisters.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. July 26 and 8 a.m. until time of service July 27 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 9 a.m. at the funeral home with Brad Stirnaman officiating.

Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Fairview Heights.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Shriners Children’s Hospital – St. Louis.