Irene H. Heine | Obituary

Irene H. Heine (nee Schilling), 96, of Dupo, born Dec. 3, 1925, in Waterloo, died July 18, 2022, at Belleville Memorial Hospital.

Irene retired from K-mart in Cahokia. She a a lifelong member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Cahokia. Irene loved sewing, taking care of her roses, doing puzzles and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her loving husband of 73 years, Vernon J. Heine; children; Linda Sargent of Dupo, Kifar (Linda) Yosemite of Halfway, Ore; Sharon (Jerry) Canaley of Murphysboro; Richard (Debbie) Heine of Waterloo and Carol (Brad) Cronin of Cahokia; brother Leroy Schilling of Virginia; grandchildren Melissa (Kenneth) Schmidt, Danny (Lindsey) Canaley, Mallory (Dan) Pyle, Ben (Abigail) Canaley, Kayla (Jose) Jarillo and Kajel Heine; and 11 great-grandchildren. Irene was a dear sister-in-law, cousin, aunt and friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her parents Martin and Louise (nee Enwich) Schilling; brother Robert Schilling; and sisters Maydell Huetsch and Myrtle Laurent.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. July 28 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia and 9-11 a.m. July 29, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Cahokia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the church with Father Linus Umoren officiating.

Burial will be at the Holy Family/St. Joseph Cemetery in Dupo

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society.