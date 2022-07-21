Richard L. Graves | Obituary

Richard Lee Graves, 88, of Waterloo, died July 21, 2022, in St. Louis. He was born Feb. 21, 1934, in Freeburg.

He was a member of Carpenters Union 1596.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Graves (nee Fischer); grandchildren Renea (Don) Flynn, Joshua Graves and Jordan Graves; great-grandchildren Allison (Ryne) Fithian and Jack Graves; sister Carol Sue Horn; brother Wayne (Janet) Graves; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

Richard is preceded in death by his son Christopher John Graves; parents Richard Earl and Leora (nee Shelton) Graves; brother John Graves; and sister Shirley Fischer.

No services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.