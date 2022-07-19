Willis L. Brand | Obituary

Willis L. Brand, 88, of Waterloo, died July 19, 2022, in Waterloo. He was born Aug. 2, 1933, in Waterloo.

Willis was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Floraville, and in his career was a general contractor and excavator. He always enjoyed boating and fishing.

He is survived by his children Dennis (Virginia) Brand, Shirley (Michael) Stiening, Nancy (Kenneth) Schanz, Allen (Gina) Brand, and Janet (Tim) Tessler; grandchildren Chad (Amelia) Stiening, Rhonda (Eric) Major, Angie (Jeff) Filipiak, Denise (Jared Marshall) Buettner, Brian (Payton) Kaspr, Christa (Eddie) Wooten, Andrew (Andrea) Brand, Heather Brand and Steven (Julie) Kasprzyk; step-granddaughter Lorrie (John) Naumann; and 19 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Henry A. and Leona E. (nee Goeddel) Brand; grandson Todd Allen Brand; infant grandson Christopher Stiening; brothers Robert and Floyd Brand; and sister Joyce E. Koetting.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. July 21 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 10 a.m. until time of service July 22 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Floraville.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. July 22 at the church with Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Interment will be at St. Augustine Cemetery in Hecker.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Paul UCC – Floraville or Hospice of Southern Illinois.