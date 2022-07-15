Larry P. Pelker | Obituary

Larry P. Pelker, 68, of Waterloo, died July 15, 2022, in Waterloo. He was born Oct. 1, 1953, in DuQuoin.

Larry was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wartburg, ABATE of Illinois, Odd Fellows of Mississippi Valley 1009, and Masonic Lodge of Columbia 474.

He is survived by his wife Lynn Pelker; children Cora (Rob) Scott, Edward (Charlotte) Pelker, Crystal (Michael) Schaefer, Ellen Pelker and Charlotte Pelker (Scott Holton); grandchildren Anthony Pelker, Alexandria Pelker, Isaiah Pelker, Thomas Schaefer and Steven Schaefer; sister Shirley (Steve) Duane; brother Roger (Melissa) Pelker; sister-in-law Laura Arnett; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Paul J. and Gladys (nee Nehrkorn) Pelker; brother Douglas Pelker; and father-in-law and mother-in-law Charles and Caroline Meyers.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. July 20 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9 a.m. until time of service July 21 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wartburg.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. July 21 at the church with Pastor Dan Ostlund officiating.

Interment will follow at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery in Wartburg.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Zero Prostate Cancer; Holy Cross Lutheran Church – Wartburg; or Siteman Community Benefit (BJC Healthcare).