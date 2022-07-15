Mary T. Kinsey | Obituary

Mary T. Kinsey (nee Donley), 49, of Waterloo, died July 12, 2022, in Millstadt. She was born May 3, 1973, in St. Louis.

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo.

She is survived by sons JJ Kinsey and Danny Kinsey; parents James and Tanna Donley; brothers and sisters Becky (Kevin) Miles, Catie (Steve) Smith, Terry (Andy) Bine, Patty Donley and Jim Donley Jr.; aunt Annie; nieces and nephews Bianca, Emma, Caleb and Nathan, John Katie, Cooper, and Riley, AJ and Maria and Kody; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents

Visitation is 10 a.m. until time of service July 20 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. July 20 at the church with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the American Heart Association.