Michael L. Beals | Obituary

Michael “Mike” L. Beals, 56, of Hillsboro, Mo. died June 30, 2022 in a motor vehicle accident.

Mike was born on Nov. 26, 1965 in St. Louis, Mo. to Kenneth and Kay Beals.

He graduated from Waterloo High School in 1984. He spent the majority of his life traveling the country as a freight hauler. He enjoyed the outdoors, working on cars and engines, and photography. He touched the lives of many children in foster care and opened his home to anyone in need of shelter.

Mike is survived by his wife Lorraine; children Deborah (Tim) Joellenbeck of New Athens, Heather (Cesar) Cabeza of Wildwood, Mo., Amanda (Eddie) Jarvis of Arnold, Mo., Brandon (Madelyn) DeMan of California, Denzell Owens Jr. of Washington, Mo., and Delon Beals of Hillsboro, Mo.; grandchildren TJ, Michaela, Zackary and Jordan; his sister Rebecca (Tim) Zoll of St. Peters, Mo.; and his mother Kay Beals of St. Peters, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Beals.

A memorial will be held at 1:30 p.m. July 17 at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, 4355 Butler Hill Road, St. Louis.