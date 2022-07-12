Larry A. Nottmeier | Obituary

Larry A. Nottmeier, 78, of Fults, died July 12, 2022, in Red Bud. He was born Jan. 7, 1944, in Belleville.

Larry is a member of Zion UCC in St. Joe. He retired from Gateway FS in 2006 and enjoyed farming. Larry loved animals, nature and playing music.

He is survived by his wife Carol Nottmeier (nee Brandt); son Lonnie (fiance Tracy Nanna) Nottmeier; grandchildren Leslie (Brian) Grove and Amanda (Noah) Lawrence; great-grandson William Grove; expected great granddaughter Salem Lawrence; faithful companion Bear; cousins; and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents William F. and Adele L. (nee Juelfs) Nottmeier.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. July 13 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9 a.m. until time of service July 14 at Zion UCC in St. Joe.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the church with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating

Interment will be at Zion Cemetery in St. Joe.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Zion UCC – St. Joe; Zion Cemetery Fund; or Waterloo Animal Hospital Stray Rescue Fund.