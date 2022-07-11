Lawrence P. Beckerle | Obituary

Lawrence P. Beckerle, 93, of Columbia, died July 11, 2022, at Red Bud Regional Care, Red Bud. He was born Jan. 20, 1929, in Columbia, son of the late Alonzo and Theresa (nee Selzer) Beckerle. He was married to the late Betty Jane (nee Klein) Beckerle. They were married May 11, 1950, in Paderborn. She had passed away Nov. 27, 2015.

Lawrence was a lifelong Columbia area farmer, member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where he was an usher for over 50 years, Knights of Columbus Council 1334, Waterloo, Monroe County Farm Bureau, Pork Producers and the Floraville Grange. He was an avid card player and enjoyed Kloepper and Pinochle.

Surviving are his sons Lawrence T. Beckerle of Craigsville, W.V., Michael Beckerle of Waterloo, Vincent Beckerle of Columbia and Herbert (Traci) Beckerle of Columbia; daughters Marie (Jerry) Kelley of Waterloo, Jane (Tom) Nobbe of Waterloo and Lucy (Todd) Osterhage of Waterloo; grandchildren, Brian (Rhonda) Beckerle, Tara Phillips, Brandon (Kathy) Kelley, Lauren (Steve) Poettker, Jared (Rebecca) Nobbe, Brad (Jennifer) Nobbe, Tyler (Kayla Revermann) Beckerle, Chelci (Nathan) Kremmel, Kelsey (Matt Reinholz) Osterhage and Ashley Osterhage; great-grandchildren, Augustus and Campbell Kelley, Maliyah and Xandric Phillips, Aiden, Noah, and Adelynn Nobbe, Clare and Hannah Nobbe and Grayson Kremmel; sisters Carol Fries of Columbia and Ruth Herrmann of Millstadt; sisters-in-law, Anna Marie (Jack) Crowe, Christy (Al) Lehr, Margaret Schaefer and Dottie Kunkelmann; brother-in-law, Eugene Toenjes, along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his sister Margaret Stoeckel; brother Andrew Beckerle; daughter-in-law Joan Hensler Beckerle; and granddaughter-in-law Kelly Burk Nobbe.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. July 20, 2022, at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, and 9:30-10:30 a.m. July 21 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church with Fr. Steve Thoma, C.R., officiating.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

(Due to road construction, the church must be accessed from the Rueck Road to Palmer Road route.)

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Education and Activities Center Building Fund; Gibault High School; or Masses.