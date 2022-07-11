Samuel W. Stimmel Jr. | Obituary

Samuel Woodrow Stimmel Jr., 80, of Trenton, and formerly of Columbia, died July 4, 2022, at Trenton Village.

He was born Jan. 13, 1942, in East St. Louis, a son of the late Violet (nee Mick) and Samuel Woodrow Stimmel Sr.

Samuel was a veteran of the United States Air Force, attended Parks Air College, and was employed at Ozark Air Lines as an aircraft technician. He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Columbia, JCI Senator and Toastmasters. He enjoyed being the Master of Ceremonies for 25 years at the Monroe County Fair Pageant.

Samuel is survived by his wife Sharon Stimmel (nee Soehnlin) of Trenton; children Suzanne (Bill) Gooch of Trenton and Sam Stimmel III of Dupo; grandchildren Taylor Gooch of Trenton and Brandon Stimmel of Red Bud; and sister, Sharon (Jerome) Preslar of Port O’Conner, Texas.

There will be a private burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois and will be received by mail by Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St., Trenton, who is serving the family.