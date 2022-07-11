Geraldine Wienhoff | Obituary

Geraldine “Gerri” Wienhoff, 75, of Red Bud, died July 9, 2022, at de Greeff Hospice House, St. Louis.

She was born to the late Raymond and Lydia (nee Prange) Douglas on Aug. 28, 1946, in East St. Louis.

Gerri married Ray Wienhoff on Dec. 31, 1998, in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on July 14, 2015.

She had been a customer service representative for Concordia Publishing in St. Louis for several years.

Gerri was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud and also served as a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader. She enjoyed playing cards, especially pinochle, fishing with her husband, Ray, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by Debbie (Dennis) Mosbacher of Fults, Gary (Diane) Chambers of Ruma, Scott Chambers of Red Bud and Sherri Chambers Red Bud; brother-in-law John (Rita) Wienhoff of Griffin, Ga.; grandchildren Megan (Justin) Bennett, Emilee Mosbacher, Jacob Mosbacher, Alexis Chambers, Nicholas Chambers, Hope Chambers, Holden Chambers, Lydia Chambers, Alicia Nunn (Jonathan Marquart), Matthew Nunn (Emmy Mollet) and Christa Chambers; a great-grandchild due in October; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She is also preceded in death by her former husband Jim Chambers; husband Ray Wienhoff,; son Kenneth Chambers; daughter-in-law Kelly Chambers; and grandson Adam Mosbacher.

Visitation is 4–8 p.m. July 12 and 9–11 a.m. July at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Msgr. Dennis Schaefer officiating.

Interment will be in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.

Memorials may be made to: de Greeff Hospice House, Heartlinks Grief Center; or family choice