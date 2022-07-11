Edward C. Henkey | Obituary

Edward C. Henkey of Columbia, born July 17, 1945, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Henkey was a retired electrician with Ameren Electric in St. Louis and a member of AFL-CIO Local 1048. He recently retired from the Columbia Department of Transportation as a bus driver for the special needs children. He was also a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet (nee Reed) Henkey whom he married May 8, 1965; son, Edward B. Henkey; daughter Joy (CJ) Schlemmer; grandsons Alex and Ryan (Nichole) Schlemmer and Kevin Lane: granddaughters Alyssa (Christian) Berry and Erica (Jeff) Jenks; great-grandchildren, Jordan Berry, Rowen, Kayla, Joclyn and Landon Jenks, Olivia, Aimee, Lukas and Lexi Schlemmer; niece Michelle (Kendall) Reese of Katy, Texas; nephew Ron (Connie) Henkey of Belleville; cousins; friends; and longtime friends Larry and Marsha Cottom of Columbia, Pat and Lil Drury of Prairie Du Rocher, and Dave and Judy Batha of Oakville.

Mr. Henkey was preceded in death by his daughter Ann Elizabeth Henkey-Lane; parents, Edward L. and Stella Henkey; brother Ron Henkey; uncles and aunts and cousins.

Edward is to be cremated.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, was entrusted with the care of Mr. Henkey.