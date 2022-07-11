Donald L. “Hoofy” Reifschneider, 83, of Waterloo,died July 8, 2022, in Waterloo. He was born Aug. 21, 1938, in Waterloo.

Hoofy retired from IDOT as a highway maintenance personnel from 1983–1999. Prior to this career, he was a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. He was also a lifelong farmer. He was a member of St. Paul UCC in Waterloo and the Monroe County Farm Bureau. To friends and family, he was known as “Hoofy,” a nickname he earned for his love of horses from his younger years. A self taught musician, he purchased an $18 acoustic guitar in his twenties which led to a legacy of music in the Reifschneider household. As all grandparents do, he enjoyed watching the many activities his grandchildren participated in over the years.

He is survived by his wife Delores Reifschneider (nee Wiegand); children Darren (Kathy) Reifschneider, Doug (Mary Ann) Reifschneider and Debbie (Tim) Scace; grandchildren Kristen (Troy) Brennan, Jessica (Ethan) Gillespie, Andrew Reifschneider, T.J. (Emily) Menard, Garrett (Amy) Reifschneider and Delaney, Ali and Avery Scace; great-grandchildren Miles Menard; Mari Brennan, and Henry Gillespie; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Alma (nee Mueller) Reifschneider; sister Betty Lou (Merlyn) Sinn; and two nieces.

Visitation is 9 a.m. until time of service July 12, 2022, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at noon at the church with Pastor Ivan Horn and Rev. Jeff McCarn officiating

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Paul UCC – Waterloo; or donor’s choice