Vera W. ‘Wanda’ Bayer | Obituary

Vera Wandalene “Wanda” Bayer, 94, of Columbia, died July 5, 2022, at Cedarhurst, Waterloo. She was born Feb. 27, 1928, in Campbell Hill.

Wanda was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia. She was employed with Brown Shoe Co. in Steeleville, and then retired from Columbia Unit School District No. 4. After retirement she and Harold operated Bayer Enterprises for the Shaklee Corporation. She enjoyed writing in her journal daily, scrap booking, needlepoint and quilting. She loved to travel with her husband, Harold, and their friends, as well as going square dancing and line dancing. One of her favorite past times was watching the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Rams. She also loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren playing a variety of sports.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Cedarhurst and Hospice of Southern Illinois for their loving care of Wanda and Harold.

Surviving are her daughter Trudy Saufnauer of Wright City, Mo.; sons Michael Bayer of Waterloo, Craig (Donna) Bayer of Columbia and Bruce Bayer of Collinsville; grandchildren Joshua, Christopher (Amanda), Nicholas (Chelsey), Eric (Allison), Melinda (Robby), Melissa (Evan), Alyssa, Charisma (Dan), Jason (Katie) and Becky (Nathan), great-grandchildren Zeke, Zoey, Zander, Carter, Conway, Magnolia, Raymond, Margaret, Eli, Ellowen, Emmelyn, Oliver, Caitlyn, Carissa, Cadence, Allie and Luke; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Harold Eugene Bayer, on June 15, 2022; parents Bert and Anona (nee Williams) Henson; brothers Bud Henson and William Henson; grandson Teagus Saufnauer; and son-in-law Bob Saufnauer.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. July 13 and 9-10 a.m. July 14 at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia.

A funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. July 14 at the funeral home with Pastor Sheldon Culver officiating.

Internment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of Southern Illinois.