Jean L. Landgraf | Obituary

Jean Lee Landgraf, 85, of Columbia, died July 3, 2022. She was born May 6, 1937, in Valmeyer, daughter of the late Gene J. and Leona (nee Bade) Coats. She was married to the late Leon W. Landgraf. They were married Oct. 20, 1956, in Columbia. He had passed away March 29, 2015.

Jean Lee was a terrific cook and, when funds were lean, routinely crafted delicious meals out of the sparsest of ingredients. She was passionate about her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids, and about the mystical aspects of life. She loved swimming her leisurely sidestroke at the Columbia Bath and Tennis Club, toasty brown with her Bain de Soleil tan. Behind her suburban housewife exterior lay a fierce warrior who eventually battled two kinds of metastatic breast cancer, successfully, for years. She was truly one of a kind and will be sorely missed.

Surviving are her son, Tim (Karla) Landgraf of Red Bud; daughters, Laurie Landgraf of Ladue, Mo., and Lisa (Vic) Turvey of Chesterfield, Mo.; grandchildren Sean (Jill) Landgraf, Dustin (Melissa) Landgraf, Erin (Brandon) Wilson, Taylor Korte and Aubrey Turvey; great-grandchildren Leo Wilson, Lyla Wilson, Ellen Landgraf, Leah Landgraf, Lily Ann Landgraf and Ada Landgraf; brothers Robert W. (Jeanne) Coats and David G. (Nancy) Coats; sister Bonnie S. Ribbing; sister-in-law Jery Coats; brother-in-law Dean Schorr; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by a brother John W. Coats; brother-in-law Fred Ribbing; sister-in law Ellen Schorr.

Visitation will be 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 15 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will follow visitation at 11:30 a.m. July 15 at the funeral home with Pastor Stephen Krenz officiating.

Interment will follow in the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to NAMI St. Louis.