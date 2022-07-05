Joann M. Shields | Obituary

Joann M. Shields (nee Ahne), 86, of Waterloo, died July 2, 2022, in Belleville. She was born May 5, 1936, in Madonnaville.

She is a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Madonnaville and Tipton Quilter Group. Joann was an avid fisherman.

She is survived by her children Craig Shields, Bruce (Jane) Shields and Lisa Shields (Robert Conaway); grandchildren Alicia, Adam (Whitney) and Aaron Shields, Sierra (David) Pritchard, Garrison (Kelsey), Ethan and Collin Shields, Dani and Carson Maurer and Devin and Keegan Conaway; great-grandchild Brayden Conaway; brothers and sisters Arthur (Joan) Ahne, LaVerne (John) Schuster, Bernice Duvall, Ruth Feldker, Robert (Lucy) Ahne, Paul (Betty) Ahne, Michael “Gene” Ahne and Richard “Butch” (Pamela) Ahne; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces: nephews; and cousins.

Joann is preceded in death by her husband Jerome Shields; parents Joseph F. and Corina A. (nee Floerke) Ahne; sons Mark J. Shields and Anthony A. Shields; and brothers John B. Ahne, Martin G. Ahne, Arline F. Ahne, Henry G. Ahne and William T. Ahne.

Visitation is 9-11:15 a.m. July 8 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon July 8at Immaculate Conception Church in Madonnaville, Father John Kizhakedan officiating.

Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Madonnaville.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.