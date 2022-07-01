Ed Cassady | Obituary

Ed Cassady, 75 of Waterloo, formerly of Cahokia, born Nov. 23, 1946, in East St. Louis, died June 24, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Ed was retired from BiState Transit in St. Louis. He enjoyed building show cars and watching NASCAR.

Surviving are his wife, Kim (nee Foster) Cassady; a daughter Theresa (Gary) McFadin of Waterloo; brother LaVern (Judy) Gischer of Granite City; and granddaughter Elizabeth McFadin. He was also a dear uncle, cousin and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents Norbert and Lorranie (nee Gischer) Cassady; and a daughter, Heather Cassady.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. July 9 at the Christ United Church of Christ, Dupo.

Memorials may be made to the Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo.

Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, was entrusted with the care of Mr. Cassady.