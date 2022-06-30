Terry E. Guethle | Obituary

Terry Eugene Guethle Sr., 62, of Swansea, died June 28, 2022 at Dupo. He was born May 6, 1960, in St. Louis. He was the son of the late Vernon Dale Guethle and Ina (nee Sellers, Guethle) who survives him.

Terry was a driver for R+L Carriers, Sauget and was an active and proud member of the First Baptist Church of Columbia, where he was a part of the “Prayer Partners” there. His strong faith in the Lord carried him to the end. He was a true St. Louis Blues hockey fan, and was a Harley-Davidson enthusiast and enjoyed long rides on his motorcycle where he could find every hole-in-the-wall restaurant in his travels. His cats were his princess and buddy, however, his family, especially his grandkids, were his pride and joy.

Surviving are his daughters Amanda (Chris) Alton of Wright City, Mo., and Jordan Guethle of Swansea; son, Terry (Katie) Guethle Jr. of Waterloo; grandchildren Jameson Alton, Lainey Alton, Weston Guethle, Clayton Guethle and Teryn Guethle; brother Lee (Mindy) Guethle of Waterloo; sister Patty (Randy) Riebeling of Columbia; along with other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. July 1 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. July 2 the First Baptist Church, Columbia, with Pastor Jonathan Peters officiating.

Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.