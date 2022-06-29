Mildred E. Hutchinson | Obituary

Mildred Elizabeth Hutchinson, 87, years, of Florissant, Mo., died June 26, 2022. She was born March 22, 1935, in Fairfield, Iowa, daughter of the late Ray and Elsie Clair (nee Barker) Roush. She was married to the late Thomas, B. Hutchinson. They were married May 25, 1962, in Ft. Madison, Iowa. He had passed away March 19, 2004.

Mildred was an avid card player. She loved traveling and spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren, and baking cakes with her sister. She was mom and grandma to many and will be truly missed by all.

Surviving are her sons Anthony (Rhonda) Hutchinson of St. Charles, Mo. Kevin (Paula) Hutchinson of Columbia and Brian Hutchinson of Florissant, Mo.; daughter Alice Hutchinson of Florissant, Mo.; grandchildren Dana (Don) McBride, Eric (Heather) Hutchinson, Brannan (Matt Chapman) Hutchinson, Morgan Hutchinson and Cameron Hutchinson; great-grandchildren, Haley Hutchinson, Ethan Hutchinson, George McBride and Henry McBride; sisters Alice Groene, and Frances Roush; daughter-in-law Cheri Hutchinson, along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers Keith Roush, Samuel Roush, Robert Roush and Carl Roush; and sisters Beatrice Panting, Janice Judd, Louise Nichols and Hazel Jean Roush.

A funeral procession will form at the Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, at 12:30 p.m. July 14 to leave for Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis for a commital service at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.

A celebration of Millie’s life will be scheduled in the fall.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Helping Strays of Monroe County.