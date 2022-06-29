Helen E. ‘PeeWee’ Byers | Obituary

Helen E. “PeeWee” Byers, 97, of Columbia, died June 28, 2022, in Columbia. She was born Jan. 16, 1925, in Columbia. She was the daughter of the late Henry, and Emma (nee Daab) Carle. She was married to the late Russel Byers. They were married June 16, 1946, in St. Paul U.C.C. – Columbia. He had passed away Nov. 21, 2000.

Helen was always on the go at a 100 mile per hour clip and always chided her husband for being too slow. She loved flowers and gardening, especially Geraniums and Petunias. You could find her either working in her yard or at the Soulard market selling her homegrown produce. Helen was a great Cardinals fan and adored Ozzie Smith, Willie McGee, Wainwright, and Molina as her favorite players. She was a lousy cook but a great housekeeper, and her home was always immaculate, as she was proud to be ‘scrubby Dutch’. Christmas was her favorite holiday as she got to spend extra time cherishing her grandchildren and their families. Helen enjoyed her new friends and the staff at Garden Place, and her family is ever grateful for their many kindnesses on Helen’s behalf.

Surviving are her daughters Betty Kirk of Columbia, Sharon Weller of Columbia and Debbie (Jim) Longstreth of Powhatan, Va.; grandchildren Brian (Kristi) Kirk, Kimberly (Joe) Clark, Jill (Robert) Dickerson, Liz (David) Hornal, Jonathan Longstreth and Stefanie (Ryan) Boggs; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her brother Henry Carle, Jr.; sister Lorraine Ida Kossina; son-in-law Merrill R. Weller; and great-grandchild Jackson Goodrich.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. July 6 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Rev. Sheldon Culver officiating.

Interment will be in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.