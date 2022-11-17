Wyatt | Pet of the Week

Wyatt is new to Helping Strays and the staff is still learning about him. He is keeping his kennel clean so we think he is housebroken. He likes taking walks and is good on a leash. He likes to play and do zoomies in the yard, he can be a little vocal when he plays.

Wyatt is seven years old and weighs 60 pounds.

All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and we will call you to make an appointment.

Please note:

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

*** Visit Helping Strays on Facebook for information about vaccine clinics and adoption specials. ***