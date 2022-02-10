Ember | Pet of the Week

Hi! My name is Ember. I am a sweet and playful girl. I play well with other dogs and love older kids. I enjoy belly rubs and taking walks. I’m pretty smart and know how to sit, stay, down, high five, and shake and love to eat carrots! I enjoy going on adventures and would love to be your new adventure buddy! Come check me out!

Ember is three years old and weighs 72 pounds. She is housebroken and not very fond of cats.

Ember’s adoption fee has been pre-paid by a generous donor.

All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and we will call you to make an appointment.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

