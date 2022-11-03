Dexter and Max | Pets of the Week

Dexter and Max are a bonded pair. They have lived together all their lives and would like to be adopted together. In their previous home, they were friendly, loving, and liked to snuggle. They both have great personalities.

Dexter and Max are nine years old and both are declawed.

Dexter is a gray tabby short hair. Max is orange and white long hair.

Both adoption fees have been paid for by a generous donor.

All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption.

If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.