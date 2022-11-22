Mac | Pet of the Week

Big Mac here! No, I do not hit home runs and I don’t really run bases.

Of course, with no thumbs, I can’t bat either. You may ask, what good is Big Mac if there isn’t any baseball involved? I don’t need to do any of these things to be a winner! I score heavy in love and affection. I like to be active, run around, and go on walks. I also love playing with my jolly ball!

Oh yeah, being handsome doesn’t hurt.

I have a great shelter buddy who has taken me many places and even on overnights. I am working with a trainer and the shelter staff on my manners. I do prefer a home with children over 12 and no cats. I may get along with a female dog so would have to meet her to see if I approve.

Mac is three years old and weighs 66 pounds. He would do best in a home with a female dog or as an only pet. Mac is housebroken and crate trained.

Mac's adoption fee has been paid for by a generous donor. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.