Winston | Pet of the Week

Winston is a cute little guy who needs lots of love and TLC. He likes to play outside and with other dogs. He is slow to warm up to humans but super sweet once he knows you. Winston does have some skin allergies and will need to take medication for this. He has been on meds since being at the shelter and we can already see an improvement in his skin. He is also overweight so a healthy diet will benefit him.

If you can’t adopt Winston, please consider fostering him. He would love to get away from the stress of the shelter and have a place to relax.

Winston is three years old and weighs 36 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.