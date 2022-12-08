Biscuit | Pet of the Week

Biscuit is a cute guy looking for a home of his own. He loves car rides, taking walks, is good with other dogs, and would do best with older children. Biscuit has a heart murmur, hypothyroidism, and allergies and takes daily medications but this doesn’t seem to stop him from playing and being active. An adopter will need to continue his meds and take him to regular vet visits.

Biscuit is six years old and weighs 28 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.