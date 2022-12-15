Rem | Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Rem. I am an active boy who loves to play fetch, play outside, and sun bathe. I am learning some manners and doing very well. I enjoy taking walks and walk well on leash. Once I am familiar with a new human, I love getting attention and giving kisses. I have previously lived with pocket pets and do well with more submissive dogs. Rem recently had a weekend sleepover and got along well with the other dogs in the home and was housebroken.

Rem is 3 years old and weighs 47 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.