Winona L. Reichert | Obituary

Winona L. Reichert (nee Bruce), 81, of Waterloo, died Nov. 7, 2021, in Columbia. She was born Aug. 19, 1940, in East St. Louis.

She was a former Human Support board member.

She is survived by her children Keith (Sheila) Alberter and Joan (Scott) Kohler; grandchildren Corie (Danny) Songer, Lance Kohler (Shelbi), and Justin Kohler; great-grandchildren Benjamin and Lilly Songer; sister Joanne Tebbenhoff; brother Loren Bruce II; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Winona was preceded in death by her parents Loren and Ina (nee Pugh) Bruce and sisters Caroline Knepper, Sharron Gerber, Peggy Sosa and Jeannette Parks.

Visitation is from 3 p.m. until time of service Nov. 9, 2021 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 10 at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Human Support Services; or Heartland Hospice.