Mary Weston | Obituary

Mary K. Weston (nee Stevens), 79, of Waterloo, died Nov. 6, 2021, in St. Louis. She was born Aug. 29, 1942, in St. Louis.

Mary was retired from Kirkwood School District.

She is survived by her loving partner James Drabant; children Kathryn Michelle (Chad) Strain and Donald Bradley (Dinah) Weston; grandchildren Andrea (Jim) Rable, Alexandra (Doug) Donley, Aaron Joseph Brown, Andrew Weston Brown, Jack Thomas Strain, and Mitchell William Strain; five great-grandchildren; brother Frank Stevens; sister Hazel McMath; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Donald R. Weston and parents Ernest Herman and Gertrude (nee Brown) Stevens.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Nov. 10 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A graveside service will be held at 11:15 a.m. Nov. 10 at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating

Interment at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association.