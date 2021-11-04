Charles Metzger | Obituary

Charles R. Metzger, 90, of Waterloo, died Nov. 4, 2021, in St. Louis. He was born Feb. 4, 1931, in Floraville.

Charles was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo and was a lifetime member of the Waterloo VFW. He was on the Waterloo Fire Department for 26 years, a Waterloo city alderman for 43 years, and a member of Modern Woodmen of America. Charles was a United States Marine veteran.

He is survived by wife Rosalie Metzger (nee Rusteberg); children Kim Kann (Ray Stalinski), Teri (Tom) Wetzler and Mike (Jan) Metzger; grandchildren Michelle Kann, Katy (Michael) Bates, Ashley Duecker, Brittany (Kasey) Litteken, Chelsey Wetzler (Luke Weatherred), Andrew Metzger and Ryan Metzger; great-grandchildren Kailee, Kameron, Kenadee, Max, Lawson, Archer, Lola, Henry, Elsie and Lincoln; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by parents Oliver and Elvira (nee Kraft) Metzger, and brothers Louis (Sandy) Metzger and Edward Metzger.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 7 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9 a.m. until time of service Nov. 8 at St. Paul UCC, Waterloo.

Funeral services take place 10 a.m. Nov. 8 at St. Paul UCC, Rev. Jeff McCarn officiating.



Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Hospice of Southern Illinois or American Heart Association.