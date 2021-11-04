David L. Weatherfield | Obituary

David L. Weatherfield, 76, of Waterloo, died Nov. 3, 2021, in St. Louis. He was born Oct. 27, 1945, in San Diego.

David was a United States Navy veteran.

He is survived by his wife Connie Sue Weatherfield (nee Smith); children Gena (Jim) Loveless and Jon Weatherfield; grandchildren Lauren, Trey, Madison, and Tatum; mother Lucille Weatherfield; brother Jim (Linda) Weatherfield; mother-in-law Genie Smith; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father Earl Weatherfield and father-in-law Charles Smith.

Private family services will be held.

Arrangements with Quernheim Funeral Home.