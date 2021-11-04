Sue M. Zapencki | Obituary

Sue M. Zapencki (nee Ferrill), 84, of Waterloo, died Nov. 1, 2021 at Mercy South Hospital, St. Louis.

Sue worked as a district manager for Olan Mills Portrait Studio for 25 years. A 1955 graduate of Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, Anna, she was a Union County Fair pageant queen, an award-winning bowler at one time, enjoyed bingo and reading, and loved cats. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Waterloo.

Many thanks to her sister Margaret and brother Philip for taking such good care of Sue over the years, and to Magnolia Terrace Assisted Living and Oak Hill Care Center for being so kind to her and her family.

Surviving are her sons: Keith (Colleen) Baker of Staunton and Kent (Lori) Baker of Dumfries, Va.; grandchildren Honor, Gregory and Jonathan Baker of Staunton; Alex Baker of Dumfries, Va.; and IT-3 Philip Baker of Norfolk, Va.; sister Margaret Miller of Waterloo; nephew, Mark (Dave Banick) Roush of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; niece Catherine (Pete Stanke) Pauley of Kirkwood, Mo.; and a great-niece and nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents Herschel Van Buren Ferrill and Ruby Marie Ferrill (nee Crawshaw); brothers-in-law Ronald Roush and Frank Miller; nephew, Scott Roush; and the father of her children Rolla Baker.

There will be no visitation or funeral.

A memorial service may be planned at a later time.

Memorials may be made to Oak Hill, Waterloo.

Psalm 147:3 “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.”

“Your life was a blessing

Your memory a treasure.

You were loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”