Charles B. White Jr. | Obituary

Charles Bryson “Charlie” White Jr. died Nov. 4, 2021, at his home in Katy, Texas, and is finally at peace and without pain. He was born on March 19, 1932, in Wappapello, Mo., to the late Charles Bryson White and Ida Irene (Dodson) White.

He graduated in the Class of 1950 from Dupo High School in Dupo. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War rising to the rank of sergeant; and along with his service medals, he was awarded the Ambassador for Peace Medal from the South Korean Ambassador.

Charlie then began what would become a long career of service to his community when he joined the police department of the Village of Sauget as a patrol officer. He worked his way up through the ranks and became the police chief and then the Director of Public Safety over both the police department and the fire department. While working with the Sauget Police Department, Charlie also worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, assisting with training, bomb scene investigations and disposal.

He served on the Cahokia Unit School District 187 School Board for 22 years, including serving as president and secretary.

Charlie married his beloved wife Barbara on July 28, 1987 in Honolulu, Hawaii. They enjoyed traveling and Charlie especially loved seeing Civil War battlefields.

In 1987, Charlie retired from Sauget and went to work for the St. Clair County Sheriff serving as a bailiff in the criminal courts. When his wife retired in 1999, they moved to Katy, Texas, to be closer to their grandchildren.

Charlie is a life member of the Katy Elks Lodge #262; a life member of the American Legion Post #0164, in Katy; and a life member of the Katy V.F.W. Post 9182. He was also a member of the Emeth Lodge #1030, a Masonic Lodge in Cahokia, where Charlie became a Master Mason.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Barbara (Kuehner) White; daughter Michelle Reese and her husband Kendall; grandsons Kyle Reese and his wife Ashley, and Travis Reese and his wife Kristin; great-grandsons Bryson, Easton and Tyler; brother-in-law Dennis McMullan; sister-in-law Kathy Kuehner; nephews Tom Cates and his wife Cindy, Tim Cates and Dennis Meuren; niece Sherry Cates Straub and her husband Mike; and many friends.

He was also preceded in death by his sisters Doris, Dorothy and Charlotte.

Visitation was Nov. 7, 2021 at the Schmidt Funeral Home East Avenue Chapel, in Katy, Texas,

A funeral followed at 3 p.m.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held in Houston National Cemetery, in Houston, Texas, at a later date.

Those wishing to make a memorial gift may do so to the Katy V.F.W. Post 9182.