Hughes-Mund wedding

Miss Paige Hughes and Mr. Lucas Mund were united in marriage Oct. 16 at Zoar United Church of Christ – New Hanover, officiated by Pastor RJ Morgan at 3: p.m. Reception following at the American Legion in Prairie du Rocher. The bride is the daughter of Tony and DeAnn Hughes of Shiloh and the bridegroom is the son of Clem and Cindy Ruemker of Columbia and Gene Mund of Fults. The bride is a graduate of Belleville East High School and Paul Mitchell school in St. Louis. She is employed at Ginger Bay Salon in Town and Country, Mo. The bridegroom is a graduate of Waterloo High School and Southwestern Illinois College and is employed as an automotive collision repair instructor at CCSI – Red Bud. After they honeymooned in Destin, Fla., they reside in Prairie du Rocher.