James Toon | Obituary

James “Jim” Toon, 39, of Columbia, born Nov. 5, 1981 in Belleville, died Oct. 30, 2021, at his residence.

Jim was employed by RV Wagner and a member of Laborer’s Local 110 and former member of Local 100. He loved the outdoors especially hunting and fishing.

Surviving are his daughter, Adrianna Toon of Oakville, Mo.; mother, Rebecca “Becky” Toon of Columbia; brothers Michael (Megan) Toon Jr. of Columbia and Jamie (Tammy) Toon of Poplar Bluff, Mo.; and best friends Dustin Ramage and Vinny Smith. He was a dear uncle, cousin and friend.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Toon Sr.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 19 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow with Pastor John England officiating.