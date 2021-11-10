David Potter | Obituary

David Potter, 53, of Collinsville, born Aug. 19, 1968, in Centerville, to Fred and Sandra Jean Potter. Leaving us too soon, David passed away at his home Tuesday morning from heart complications.

David and his wife Tanya met when they were 17 and 16 years old in Ms. Kinders’ Cahokia High School English class. They enjoyed 35 years of marriage wherein they had three beautiful children and many adoring pets. David was a proud and devoted father and husband and he was richly loved by his family. He was immensely proud of his children’s accomplishments, his son a police officer and his daughter a third-year law student, and happily attended their many sporting events and functions over the years.

David was a procurement agent at Essex Industries and thoroughly enjoyed working in the aerospace field, having many posters, books, and models of planes himself. He was a natural people-person with quick wit and a great sense of humor which took him far in his endeavors. He enjoyed cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues and attending concerts with his friends and family. He loved classic rock ‘n roll music, horse racing, and fishing. David loved all living creatures, especially those with four paws. David has helped many a dog, cat, and snake find a safe and loving home throughout his life, adopting many of them himself.

David was preceded in death by his mother Sandra Jean Potter and his oldest daughter, Britney Nicole Potter.

Surviving are his father Fred Potter, his wife, Tanya, nee Mokriakow, Potter; his son Andrew (Fallon) Potter of Waterloo, and his daughter Olivia Jeanne Potter of Collinsville; his sister Cheryl (Tom) Belt; his nieces Heather (Alex) Wellen and Alica (Shawn) Votaw; his nephew Jason (Krystal) Winter; his great niece Harper Votaw. He was also a dear son-in-law, brother-in-law, father-in-law, uncle, cousin, nephew, friend, and neighbor.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Nov. 12 at Braun Family Funeral,Columbia.

A funeral service will be held Nov. 13 at the funeral home with Reverend Andy DeWitt officiating.

Burial will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.

Memorials may be made to Partners for Pets (partnersforpetsil.org) or Backstoppers (backstoppers.org).