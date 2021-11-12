Lillian R. Hohnbaum | Obituary

Lillian R. Hohnbaum, nee Hesterberg, 82, of Waterloo, died Nov. 10, 2021, in Waterloo. She was born Nov. 19, 1938, in Maeystown.

She was a member of St. Paul UCC – Waterloo, volunteer at Monroe County History Museum, and member of Sister Cities of Porta Loo.

She is survived by her daughter Dr. Laurel (Kevin) Yeager; grandchildren Madison and Olivia Yeager and step-grandchildren Kyle and Kara Yeager; sisters-in-law Laverne Hesterberg and Alberta Hohnbaum; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Lillian is preceded in death by her husband Eugene F. “Hoagy” Hohnbaum; brothers Vernon Hesterberg and Ray E. (Shirley) Hesterberg; and sister Doris (Willard) Meister.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Nov. 13 at Quernheim Funeral Home and Nov. 14 from 1 p.m. until time of service Sunday at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Pastor Ivan Horn officiating

Interment will be in Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Paul United Church of Christ – Waterloo; or Monroe County History Museum.