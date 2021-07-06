Wilma J. Wagner | Obituary

Wilma J. Wagner, 89, of Red Bud, died July 4, 2021 at Red Bud Regional Care, Red Bud. She was born Oct. 17, 1931, in Modoc. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Clara (nee DeRousse) Kempfer.

Wilma was a home maker. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Bud.

Surviving are her children, Todd (Brandy) Wagner, Kimberly (Michael) Moll, Deborah (Randall) Grohmann and Terri (Scott) Dilley all of Red Bud; grandchildren Trace, Trenton and Tripp Wagner, Jacob (Nicole) Moll, Elizabeth (Tyson) Russell, Nicholas (Emily) Grohmann, Alex (Morgann) Grohmann, Megan (Erick) Thien, Claire Grohmann, Paige (Derek) Liefer, Mackenzie, Taylor and Addison Dilley; great-grandchildren, Miles, Corbin and Jonah Liefer, Blakelynn and Huxton Grohmann, Jettson, Demi and Cash Grohmann, Clarke Thien and two great-grand babies on the way;brother, Virgil Kempfer of Red Bud; sisters Ina Doiron of Prairie du Rocher and Betty Deterding of Red Bud; sister-in-law, Shelba Kempfer of Modoc; along with nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Glen G. Wagner, whom she married on May 5, 1961 in St. Louis; sister, Fern Nitzsche; and brother, Gary Kempfer.

Visitation will be July 8 from 4-8 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home, Red Bud, and July 9 from 10-11 am, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Red Bud.

Funeral services will follow at the church with Rev. Mark Nebel officiating. Interment will follow in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Red Bud.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church/School, 508 Bloom St., Red Bud.