Robert W. Brown | Obituary

Robert “Bob” W. Brown, 94, of Waterloo, formerly Columbia, died July 4, 2021, at Magnolia Terrace, Waterloo. He was born Dec. 30, 1926, in Modoc, son of the late Harry and Lena (nee Roth) Brown.

He is survived by his wife Jean Brown (nee Stout). Bob and Jean were married for 73 years.

Bob was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia and American Legion Post 581. He served on the City of Columbia Police Officers Pension Fund Committee. Mr. Brown was a World War II veteran and served in the Army Air Corps 15th Weather Squadron, Manila, Philippine Islands.

Bob retired from EDS, (Electronic Data Systems), formerly Snyder General/ Singer/American Furnace Company), Red Bud, as a data processing manager and human resources manager. Bob graduated from St Louis University, St Louis with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. He was recognized in the quarterly IBM magazine in the early 1970s for the systems he introduced to bring together purchasing, manufacturing, inventory control and sales.

Bob was an amazing story teller who knew no stranger. He was a gifted gardener, woodworker and loved working with his hands. He truly loved spending time with his family and was a great friend to many.

He is also survived by sons Craig (Susan) Brown of Waterloo and Stuart (Mary) Brown of Littleton, Colo.; grandchildren, Scott (Jennifer) Brown of Smithton, Sara (Jacob) Wright of Smithton, Ryan Brown (Kristen Meisenheimer) of Bennington, Neb., Matthew (Megan) Brown of Valmeyer and Alicia (Kyle) Moore of Littleton, Colo.; great-grandchildren Maggie Brown, Macie Brown, Ella Wright, Luke Wright, Nora Wright, Lucas Brown, Emmy Brown, Riley Moore, Emma Moore, Micah Moore and Zoey Moore. Dear to Bob’s heart were his nephew Joe Berry of Columbia and nieces Linda Vogt of Columbia and Nancy Vogt of Waterloo.

He was also preceded in death by brothers Myron and Marvin Brown and sisters Burnet Robert, Albertha Doiron, Marge Berry and Luella Cowell.

Visitation will be July 12 from 9 -11:15 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. with Father Nicholas Fleming officiating.

Interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St Louis.

The family would like to extend a special thank you for the care and compassion provided by the staff at Magnolia Terrace, Waterloo.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia; or Oak Hill, Waterloo.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, are handling arrangements.