Thomas W. Ellner | Obituary

Thomas W. Ellner, 76, of Prairie du Rocher, died at July 6, 2021, at Red Bud Regional Hospital, Red Bud. He was born to the late Albert and Hilda (nee Deterding) Ellner in Red Bud on March 1, 1945.

Thomas married Joyce DuClos on Aug. 31, 1968, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Prairie du Rocher, Illinois; she survives.

He worked at Illinois Power in Baldwin for 20 years. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ruma and American Legion Post #622 in Prairie du Rocher. He enjoyed watching NASCAR races, going camping and traveling. He loved working on old cars and tractors and attending car shows. He was an avid deer hunter. He was an Army Veteran and served during the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his wife Joyce Ellner of Prairie du Rocher; children Scott (Lorriena) Ellner of Highland and Kris Kennedy (Michael Jones) of Red Bud; sisters Marilyn Mitchell (Louie Diewald) of Red Bud and Carolyn (Kevin) Kueker of Red Bud; brother-in-law Bob (Nolene) DuClos of Waterloo; grandchildren Kaitlyn Kennedy, Cody Kennedy and Cassie Ellner; many aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be July 9 from 4-8 p.m. and July 10 from 8-9:30 a.m. at Pechacek Funeral Home, Red Bud.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., July 10 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Ruma, withMsgr. Dennis Schaefer officiating.

Interment will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Ruma.

Memorials may be made to: St. Patrick Catholic Church; Hospice of Southern Illinois; or the American Cancer Society.