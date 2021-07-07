Barbara S. Olds | Obituary

Barbara Sue Olds, 78 , of Columbia, died July 6, 2021. She was born Feb. 22, 1943, in Shreveport, La., daughter of the late John and Thelma (nee Hamlin) Stewart. She was married to Sammy Lee Olds, who survives her. They were married Oct. 8, 1960, in Shreveport.

Barbara had worked at General American Insurance Co., St. Louis. She was passionate about her family and time spent with them was most precious to her. Barbara was a member of the Lemay Church of Christ. Her dogs, Cupcake and Willie, were devoted and cherished companions. Our heartfelt thanks for the care and professionalism extended to our family by the staff at Vitas Hospice.

Also surviving are her daughter Stephanie (Jerry) May of Plain City, Ohio; son Stephen (Heather) Olds of Bear, Del.; grandchildren Amber Smith, Parrish (Justin) Mullis, Alecia (Kirk) McCoy, Gabbie May, Emma May, Nathan May, Makenna Olds, and Carter Olds; great-grandchildren, Kaleb Teeter, Grace Teeter, Drew Williams, Kaden McCoy, Kendall McCoy, Ainsley McCoy, Aspen McCoy and Jaxon Dunn; sister Renae (Rodney) Kendrick of Pensacola, Fla.; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by a grandchild Summer L. Smith; brothers, John Merrill Stewart and Billy Wayne Stewart; and sister Marilyn Smith.

A graveside committal services will be held at 11 a.m. July 12 at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia, with Jerry May officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to The Alzheimer’s Association of St. Louis.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.