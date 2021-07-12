Frank E. Schneider | Obituary

Frank Edward Schneider, 87, of Smithton, died July 9, 2021.

Early in life, Frank grew up farming alongside his parents and siblings on the family farm in Millstadt. He was a member of the 4-H Club and won awards for his prized hogs. Following high school, he met and married Janice Jackson, the love of his life. He served in the United States Army from 1953-1955.

Frank spent most of his career in sales and management at Meyer Bros. Auto Company and retired as the general sales manager in 1995. During the course of his career, he was awarded many top national sales and management awards.

Frank enjoyed playing kittenball, softball and bowling. He played kittenball for the Belleville Jaycees, winning the Illinois state title in 1961. He also played in the St. Mary’s Parish softball league and the Catholic Knights and Ladies of Illinois league, and was a coach and pitcher. In addition, he was an avid bowler in the Panorama and Bel-Air bowling leagues.

Frank and Janice enjoyed the three B’s: boating, BBQ’ing and beer. They spent their early years camping and boating at Kentucky Lake and at their clubhouse along the Illinois River. Upon his retirement, Frank built their dream home on Barkley Lake, Ky., where they spent their golden years until their return to Illinois.

In his spare time, Frank was an avid wood-worker and gardener. He made many beautiful bowls and furniture for his family and friends, and grew beautiful flowers, trees and gardens at every home they resided in. Frank was also a member of the American Legion.

The family gives special thanks to his niece Diane and the Skaer family for their assistance during this difficult time.

Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Janice Schneider (nee Jackson); children Sharrol Toenjes (Anthony), Steven Schneider (Julie Inman), Scott Schneider, Frank Schneider (Christine) and Laura Trapp (William); grandchildren Jason Schneider (Rachael), Stephanie Bergmann (Willie), Paul Toenjes (Kara), Libby Toenjes (Brandon Ganz), Grant Schneider, Rob Trapp, Luke Trapp and Amber Blissenbach; great-grandchildren Jackson and Adam Schneider, Will and Violet Bergmann, Vivian and Charlotte Toenjes and Drew and Brent Schneider; siblings Ralph Schneider (Toni), Kenneth Schneider (Rebecca) and Elaine Ortmann (Donald); sisters-in-law Janet Schneider, Joyce Tiemann and Jean Thouvenot; brother-in-law Jay Jackson (Jean); and many, many nieces and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by his father Frank H. Schneider; mother Cecelia “Ann” (nee Schoenborn) Schneider-Drennan; step-father, Martin Drennan; in-laws Andrew and Hilda Jackson; brothers Daniel and Robert Schneider; sisters Agnes Frierdrich and Dorothy Skaer; and brothers-in-law Walter Frierdrich, Roy Skaer, Ralph Henss, Louis Tiemann and Ronald Thouvenot.

Visitation will be July 13 from 4:30-8 p.m. on July 14 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Valhalla-Gaerdner-Holten Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory.