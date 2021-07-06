David L. Antry Sr. | Obituary

David L. “Dave” Antry Sr., 85, of Waterloo, died July 4, 2021, in Belleville. He was born Sept. 1, 1935, in Marion.

He was a retired prospect driller for Peabody Coal, charter member of Faith Baptist Church in Marissa, current member and Deacon at First Baptist Church of Waterloo, and a U.S. Army Veteran.

He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Antry; sons David (Cyndi) Antry, Jr., Charles (Debbie) Antry, and Robert Dale (fiancé Karen) Antry; grandchildren Michael Antry, Kayla Antry and Abigail Antry, and Victoria Antry & Jessica (Alejandro) Cuellar; brother Vern “Skip” (Sally) Antry; and many nieces and nephews.

David is preceded in death by his parents Vern Edward and Mildred Lucille (nee Finley) Antry; and grandson Zacharie Antry.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. July 7 and 9-10 a.m. July 8 at First Baptist Church, Waterloo.

A funeral service will be follow at the church with Pastor Daryl Skaer, Pastor Greg Braswell and Pastor Steve Neill officiating

Interment will be in Red Bud City Cemetery, Red Bud.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Hospice of Southern Illinois, First Baptist Church – Waterloo, or Family Wishes.