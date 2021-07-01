Dale L. Huwer | Obituary

Dale Lloyd Huwer, 68, of Millstadt, died June 30, 2021, at Missouri Baptist Hospital, Town and Country, Mo.. He was born Jan. 18, 1953 in Belleville.

Dale was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Millstadt. He retired from Columbia High School as a teacher where he also coached the football team and the ladies basketball team. He also served as the Athletic Director at Columbia High School. Dale started the Mud Hog Football Program in Red Bud. He was very involved in the IHSA and NCAA as a track and field official. In 2006, 2007 and 2008 he was the girl’s track and field official of the year for IHSA. Dale was also inducted into the State of Illinois Track and Field Hall of Fame.

Dale also drove a truck for Wolfmeier Trucking in Millstadt during his summer break and even after retirement. He often referred to his therapy time as driving “The Big Green Oven.” He had an explosives license to set off fireworks in Millstadt for the 4th of July.

Dale made everyone feel important and always had a smile on his face.

Surviving are his daughter Rachel (Dan) Weir; granddaughter, JoElla Weir; nieces Elaine Campbell (nee Analla) and Christa (Bob) Desiderio (nee Kreher); nephews, Adam Analla and John Kreher; sister-in-law Jan Bolar; mother and father-in-law Margaret “Skippy” and Jerry Turner; along with other relatives and friends.

Dale was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, JoElla Turner Huwer, and his parents, Oliver Fred and Doris Bertha (nee Volkmann) Huwer.

Visitation will be July 3 from 11-2 p.m. and July 5 July 5 from 9-10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Millstadt.

Funeral services will follow at the church with Pastor Peter Ill and Pastor Todd Wilken, officiating.

Interment will be in the Mt. Evergreen Cemetery, Millstadt.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Pedal the Cause or Trinity Lutheran Church in Millstadt.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.