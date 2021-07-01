Richard A. Breeding | Obituary

Richard Allan Breeding, 56, of Waterloo, died June 29, 2021. He was born Dec. 19, 1964, in St. Louis. He was the son of the late Jack and Barbara (nee Roth) Breeding.

Richard was an automobile mechanic. He had a passion for Ford Mustangs. Richard loved music and video games, and most especially enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews. He was very generous, always willing to help others. He had attended Villa Hills Gospel Chapel.

Surviving are his two sisters Laura (Perry) Metcalf-Hedrick of Desloge, Mo. and Nancy (Ed) Sewell of Waterloo; nieces and nephews Zachary Metcalf, Victoria Metcalf, Jacob Metcalf, Jessica Sewell, Elaine (Jacob) Beardslee, and Rebecca Sewell; great-nephew Finn Beardslee; cousins David Roth, Jane (Donald) Boehle and Paul (Sumi) Roth; and many friends.

He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Richard Metcalf.

Visitation will be July 10 from noon to 2 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will follow visitation at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Turkey Hill Ranch Bible Camp, 13489 Maries Rd. 301, Vienna, MO 65582.