Schmidt 60th Anniversary





Kenneth Schmidt and Joyce (nee Rehg) Schmidt recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. The couple was married June 3, 1961, and Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia. Fr. Cinvent Lapardo officiated. Ken worked for the Crane Company from 1955 until 1987. He served on the Board at Columbia Gymnastic Association and is currently the President of the organization since 1995. Ken was the co-owner of S & S Service Center from 1960-2004. Joyce is a homemaker and is a past treasurer for the Ladies Auxillary of the Columbia Gymnastics Association. The couple has five children; Jan (Rob), Kevin (Kathy), David (Lisa), Jill (Calvin) and Julie (Doug). Along with their children they have welcomed into their family twelve grandchildren; Kristen (Jake), Brandy, Casey, Ashley, Erin, Danielle (Grant), Reid (Haley), Jared, Peyton (Dylan) Emma, Ava and Gus and 13 great grandchildren, Dontray, Janiyah, Alayjah, Renay, Jordyn, Lucas, Caleb, Henry, Noah, Desiray, Levi, Tyler and Declan.