Tannous-Bemenderfer | Engagement

Ronda Tannous and Daniel Bemenderfer announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Drs. Jamil and Cheryl Tannous of Waterloo. She is a graduate of Waterloo High School and earned a degree in Spanish secondary education from Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She is employed as a middle school Spanish teacher in Cedar Rapids. The groom is the son of Mark and Rachel Bemenderfer of Amana, Iowa. He was homeschooled during his parents’ missionary work in China and is now completing the Kirkwood Community College Paramedic Training Program in Cedar Rapids. He is a Combat Medic with the Army National Guard and is employed as an EMT by Area Ambulance. The couple is planning a July 2021 wedding in Iowa.